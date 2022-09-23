×

Rugby

Boks look to beat Los Pumas hurdle to clinch championship

Key lies in forwards, says Mtawarira

23 September 2022 - 11:04
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tendai Mtawarira.
Tendai Mtawarira.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Weather conditions are predicted to be wet for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and Los Pumas at Kings Park (5.05pm) in Durban. Former Boks prop Tendai Mtawarira believes that the forwards will play a key role in helping the Boks to win the game.

This weekend is the concluding chapter of this year's Rugby Championship, which has been the most competitive in a long time. All four teams are in contention for the title. The All Blacks and Wallabies will open the weekend games at Eden Park (09.05am). 

The Boks will keep an eye on that match as they are level at 14 points with the All Blacks. Whatever the All Blacks do against Australia, they will be out to better against Argentina if they want to clinch the Southern Hemisphere competition. 

Mtawarira, who was part of the Boks team that won the Rugby Championship in 2019, believes that the team is more than capable of getting the job done and lifting the trophy. 

"We are in a great position. Each player has to execute their role and do their job, and by the end of the weekend, we’ll be sitting with that Rugby Championship trophy in the cabinet," said Mtawarira. 

Key to the Springboks winning will be the forwards, Mtawarira has suggested. This is based on the cloudy conditions that are expected on Saturday. This week the Boks had to train in rainy conditions. 

"The set pieces are going to be so important. It’s going to be a forward-orientated game. We are going to make sure that we get the scrum penalties and have our mauls giving us moments and getting us points. I truly believe that we can use our forwards as a massive weapon but for that to happen every player has to understand their role and execute perfectly," he said. 

There have been doubts about Frans Steyn playing in the fly-half position as the Boks do not have a recognised no 10 in the camp. Mtawarira has backed his former teammate to do well in the crucial match against Los Pumas. 

“We’ve had a couple of injuries, and getting a guy like Frans Steyn to step in plays a big role. Having somebody of that stature with huge experience; he’s going to be running the show with a cool and calm head.”

