Boks bosses focus on field amid drama on and off it

If the Springboks are to get a win against Argentina when they meet at the Estadio Libertadores de América in Buenos Aries, they will have to be at their very best.
This match is probably the most important game the Springboks will play in this international Test window. The pressure is high as the Boks’ Rugby Championships hopes are depending on it. The only result that will matter is a bonus point win, and that will put the world champions in good standing going into the final game that will be in Durban next weekend.
This season we have seen the Springboks show signs of instability on the field and off it, with the recent events that transpired between flyhalf Elton Jantjies and the team dietician Zeenat Simjee. The Boks management has swept the drama within their camp under the carpet and shifted focus on the field for this crucial match.
On the field, there are several areas that the Springboks have to nail if they are to have a chance of coming out with a victory against Los Pumas. The first of those is their defence.
The Boks have not been clinical in their tackling, and that has seen their defence being breached on several occasions. The “superior discontent” mindset has to return this weekend, they have to defend the try line like Argentina is threatening the safety of SA.
Los Pumas has similar traits to the Boks, they are a physical team that performs best when faced with adversity. So the Boks have to impose themselves physically early in the game and allow the Bomb Squad to come and dismantle in the second half.
The setpiece will be vital in the match. The scrums can help with getting penalties while the lineout is an asset for a team trying to get five points.
When in range of the try line, the lineout has to be clean if the maul is to drive over the white line. The Boks driving maul has collapsed a lot this season, that’s something they will have to perfect.
X Factor players like Makazole Mapimpi and Canaan Moodie have to be involved. In the win over Australia, they both dotted down because the ball reached their side. They have to be fed on Saturday and they will likely do damage.
Boks bosses focus on field amid drama on and off it
As SA face Argentina, they need their magic of superior mindset
Image: Daniel Jayo
If the Springboks are to get a win against Argentina when they meet at the Estadio Libertadores de América in Buenos Aries, they will have to be at their very best.
This match is probably the most important game the Springboks will play in this international Test window. The pressure is high as the Boks’ Rugby Championships hopes are depending on it. The only result that will matter is a bonus point win, and that will put the world champions in good standing going into the final game that will be in Durban next weekend.
This season we have seen the Springboks show signs of instability on the field and off it, with the recent events that transpired between flyhalf Elton Jantjies and the team dietician Zeenat Simjee. The Boks management has swept the drama within their camp under the carpet and shifted focus on the field for this crucial match.
On the field, there are several areas that the Springboks have to nail if they are to have a chance of coming out with a victory against Los Pumas. The first of those is their defence.
The Boks have not been clinical in their tackling, and that has seen their defence being breached on several occasions. The “superior discontent” mindset has to return this weekend, they have to defend the try line like Argentina is threatening the safety of SA.
Los Pumas has similar traits to the Boks, they are a physical team that performs best when faced with adversity. So the Boks have to impose themselves physically early in the game and allow the Bomb Squad to come and dismantle in the second half.
The setpiece will be vital in the match. The scrums can help with getting penalties while the lineout is an asset for a team trying to get five points.
When in range of the try line, the lineout has to be clean if the maul is to drive over the white line. The Boks driving maul has collapsed a lot this season, that’s something they will have to perfect.
X Factor players like Makazole Mapimpi and Canaan Moodie have to be involved. In the win over Australia, they both dotted down because the ball reached their side. They have to be fed on Saturday and they will likely do damage.
Proud Pumas a force to be reckoned with, warns Bok coach
Boks winger Nkosi in contention for Bulls debut against Lions
Bulls captain Coetzee knows where he stands with Springbok coaches
Bok coach Nienaber names unchanged starting line-up for Pumas clash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos