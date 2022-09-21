Nienaber tweaks Boks bench for resilient Pumas

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned that Argentina should not be taken lightly as they are more than capable of winning away from home.
The Boks will welcome Los Pumas to Kings Park (5.05pm) in Durban for the finale of the Rugby Championship. This will be the second instalment in their round games of the championship; the Boks won the last round in Buenos Aires 36-20.
Los Pumas have pulled off some inspiring wins this season. They dismantled Australia 48- 17 at home and then followed that up by beating the All Blacks in their backyard 25-8. As the Boks are hosting them, Nienaber said they should be wary of the danger the Pumas bring.
“They defeated New Zealand away from home against the odds and they registered a convincing victory against Australia at home, so we know we are in for a massive battle,” said Nienaber.
“They are one of the teams whose patriotism radiates in their performances. They are strong in the set pieces and have talented backs and they will challenge us in every department.
“They also never give up, as they showed in the second half last week to bounce back from 22-6 down to 22-20, and they will draw a lot of confidence from that going into this match.
“This is a massive game for both teams, so we need to be switched on mentally and physically from start to end of the match,” he said.
Nienaber has made two changes from last weekend’s starting 15: Frans Steyn will start at the fly-half position while former rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to wear the no 7 jersey. The bench sees the return of the bomb squad in the form of a six-two split. With conditions in Durban predicted to be wet, the substitutes can play a key role in winning the game.
“We know what challenges Argentina will pose and we feel that this would be the best option for us for this match specifically,” Nienaber said.
“We have a group of hungry and talented players serving in the bomb squad this week and every player in the match day squad knows what is expected of them if we want to win the Rugby Championship,” he said.
Nienaber tweaks Boks bench for resilient Pumas
Bomb squad returns in form of a six-two split
Image: Steve Haag
