×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN DURBAN - 24 September 2022 - 10:00
Siya Kolisi (L) with Mzwandile Stick (R) have backed veteran Frans Steyn to impress during the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Saturday.
Siya Kolisi (L) with Mzwandile Stick (R) have backed veteran Frans Steyn to impress during the Rugby Championship against Argentina on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has given veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to play in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday.

The unavailability of regular flyhalves Handrè Pollard, Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse, who has performed the kicking duties in recent matches, has forced coach Jacques Nienaber to turn to the highly experienced 35-year-old.

“The situation with Frans Steyn is similar to what we had with Damian Willemse, he (Steyn) has always been in our system and we always knew he is backup for us when it comes to playing at No 10 and No 15,” said Stick who works with the backline.

“That kind experience is something that made it easy for us as the coaching staff. With Damian Willemse out injured, we turned to Frans because he has been with us and he understands how we want to play the game.

“He understands our system very well and he is a matured player. You don’t play for almost 15 years at Test match level and there is nothing special about you. He is a special player and we trust him with everything that he’s got.”

Captain Siya Kolisi agreed with Stick that Steyn brings valuable experience and different attacking dimension to the Springboks.

“It could not have been asked of anyone better, he has done it in so many moments from a young age. He never shies away from big moments and that is what he brings to the team.

“He brings calmness, simplicity and he gives us confidence. He tells us not to panic and you can feel that without him saying anything. We are really excited for him. He has been in and out of the group. He was injured for a little bit and now he is back.

“I am really excited to see what he is going to go and do, I know that if have a penalty maybe from 60m away, we have got that in our armour.

“A guy like Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina kicks from 60m too and if they get a penalty anywhere on the field he goes for it and Frans gives us that kind of kicking ammunition also,” concluded Kolisi.

Stick added that Steyn is in good physical condition and there is the possibility of him lasting the entire match.

“He has been with us since the beginning of the year when we started in Pretoria. He has been working with the team, he always has nice energy and whenever he comes on to the field he brings a different vibe.

“He also brings the calmness, more especially when he kick those kicks from the corner, he is a matured player and he is very professional about how he takes his game.

“So, his physique is looking good, he has been running like a kid again and hopefully he will go for 80 minutes. If all goes well, for us we will keep him for 80 minutes,” said Stick.

Boks look to beat Los Pumas hurdle to clinch championship

Weather conditions are predicted to be wet for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and Los Pumas at Kings Park (5.05pm) in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok lock De Jager says focus is on small details as they prepare for Pumas

The focus for the Springboks as they prepare to take on highly unpredictable Argentina in the last match of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nienaber tweaks Boks bench for resilient Pumas

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has warned that Argentina should not be taken lightly as they are more than capable of winning away from home.
Sport
3 days ago

Steyn the likeliest answer to Bok flyhalf crisis

It looks like the Springboks will be pinning their hopes on Frans Steyn to roll back the years at fly-half when they take on Argentina at Kings Park ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...