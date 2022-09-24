Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina

“A guy like Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina kicks from 60m too and if they get a penalty anywhere on the field he goes for it and Frans gives us that kind of kicking ammunition also,” concluded Kolisi.
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has given veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to play in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Kings Park on Saturday.
The unavailability of regular flyhalves Handrè Pollard, Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse, who has performed the kicking duties in recent matches, has forced coach Jacques Nienaber to turn to the highly experienced 35-year-old.
“The situation with Frans Steyn is similar to what we had with Damian Willemse, he (Steyn) has always been in our system and we always knew he is backup for us when it comes to playing at No 10 and No 15,” said Stick who works with the backline.
“That kind experience is something that made it easy for us as the coaching staff. With Damian Willemse out injured, we turned to Frans because he has been with us and he understands how we want to play the game.
“He understands our system very well and he is a matured player. You don’t play for almost 15 years at Test match level and there is nothing special about you. He is a special player and we trust him with everything that he’s got.”
Captain Siya Kolisi agreed with Stick that Steyn brings valuable experience and different attacking dimension to the Springboks.
“It could not have been asked of anyone better, he has done it in so many moments from a young age. He never shies away from big moments and that is what he brings to the team.
“He brings calmness, simplicity and he gives us confidence. He tells us not to panic and you can feel that without him saying anything. We are really excited for him. He has been in and out of the group. He was injured for a little bit and now he is back.
“I am really excited to see what he is going to go and do, I know that if have a penalty maybe from 60m away, we have got that in our armour.
“A guy like Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina kicks from 60m too and if they get a penalty anywhere on the field he goes for it and Frans gives us that kind of kicking ammunition also,” concluded Kolisi.
Stick added that Steyn is in good physical condition and there is the possibility of him lasting the entire match.
“He has been with us since the beginning of the year when we started in Pretoria. He has been working with the team, he always has nice energy and whenever he comes on to the field he brings a different vibe.
“He also brings the calmness, more especially when he kick those kicks from the corner, he is a matured player and he is very professional about how he takes his game.
“So, his physique is looking good, he has been running like a kid again and hopefully he will go for 80 minutes. If all goes well, for us we will keep him for 80 minutes,” said Stick.
