Boks looking for bonus-point win away to Argentina
Springbok No8 Jasper Wiese says they will be targeting an away bonus-point victory when they take on Argentina in a Rugby Championship clash at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
The tournament has reached the business end with two rounds of matches remaining and little in terms of points separating the four teams on the log standings.
They head into round five this week with the All Blacks at the top of the pile with 11 points but SA, Australia and Argentina still in with a chance to win the tournament as they are tied on nine points each.
To get the vital bonus point, the Boks must score three tries more than the Pumas and they will possibly have to repeat the same feat in the final match of the tournament in Durban.
“I think every team is playing for a bonus point at this stage of the tournament. First of all, you want to keep it in mind that you want to win the match but every team has the same mindset and it is important to try to get a bonus point.
“We simply just have to go out there, play our best rugby and make our country proud. If we play our best rugby, the bonus point will take care of it itself and that sums it up perfectly,” said Wiese.
With the World Cup fast approaching, Wiese is battling for the number eight spot with veteran Duane Vermeulen and is learning a lot from the senior statesman.
“To have such an experienced player playing alongside you is amazing and to learn from him is a real privilege. As for competition for places, it is really tight and I don’t think anyone’s spot is guaranteed.
