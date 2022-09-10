×

Soccer

PSL match between Gallants and Chiefs to go ahead in Rustenburg on Sunday

10 September 2022 - 09:44
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mahlatse Makudubela of Marumo Gallants celebrates during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on the 04 September 2022.
Mahlatse Makudubela of Marumo Gallants celebrates during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on the 04 September 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The DStv Premiership clash between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday as initially scheduled.

This is after Polokwane high court Judge Gerrit Muller on Friday afternoon upheld a decision by Gallants to move the match from Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo to the North West.

Muller dismissed the interdict by the Polokwane municipality to prevent the game from moving to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium with costs.

The municipality turned to the courts to force Gallants to play the match in Limpopo arguing that the club breached an agreement to play their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I am very relieved and thanks very much to God for helping us to be where we are now. We didn't sleep for almost two weeks since this thing started and now it has come to an end,” said Gallants owner Abram Sello.

“So, let’s go and fight on the battle field at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. It was very stressful and you must remember this was on an urgent basis. We are relieved but without judging anybody and saying who was right or wrong.

“We were training here (Polokwane) this morning. The players were happy when we got that partial judgment in the morning but it was planned that they will leave for Rustenburg tomorrow (Saturday) in the morning.”

