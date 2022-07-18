Still a lot to build on before tackling All Blacks, says Bok coach Nienaber

Looking ahead to their blockbuster encounters against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has insisted that they are not the finished product.
The Springboks, fresh from a 2-1 series against Wales after they won the decider 30-14 at the Cape Town Stadium on the weekend, meet New Zealand early next month.
The series against Wales had contrasting tales as it unfolded; in the first Test in Pretoria the Boks emerged victorious after they were outplayed by Wales, while in the second Test they lost to the Dragons having dominated proceedings for 65 minutes.
In the third Test, the team had peaked, coming out of the block fast, being physical in the collisions, executing well in their setpieces and managing the scoreboard pressure well, they had the proper look of world champions.
Now the Boks will shift their attention to the Rugby Championship where they will compete with New Zealand, Australia and Argentina. To kick start their campaign, the Springboks will take on New Zealand in back-to-back Tests on August 6 and 13 – at Mbombela and Ellis Park.
With the All Blacks looking like a shadow of themselves in the series against Ireland, there’s a feeling that they’re for the taking. However, Nienaber says they are not well-polished to take on the All Blacks.
“There’s a lot to build still, it’s not polished just yet,” said Nienaber.
“The set pieces functioned well but there were hiccups. At scrum time, we are still getting used to the brake foot. We have to build a lot, in terms of where we are,” he said.
With the team going on a bye week before starting with the preparations for the Rugby Championship, captain Siya Kolisi echoed the same views as his mentor Nienaber, saying the team will look at areas of improvement.
“We’ll have to do our analysis, we have a camp before we start with the Rugby Championship. We’ll have a break and come back as a team to do our preparation,” said Kolisi.
“In the past weeks, we focused on our setpiece, and it has managed to work and make an impact in games. As a team, we managed to dominate the scrums.
“For now, I’m happy we have improved on those things. The others we’ll look at them in the coming weeks,” he said.
Still a lot to build on before tackling All Blacks, says Bok coach Nienaber
Captain Kolisi says pre-Rugby Challenge camp will fix things
Image: David Rogers
Looking ahead to their blockbuster encounters against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has insisted that they are not the finished product.
The Springboks, fresh from a 2-1 series against Wales after they won the decider 30-14 at the Cape Town Stadium on the weekend, meet New Zealand early next month.
The series against Wales had contrasting tales as it unfolded; in the first Test in Pretoria the Boks emerged victorious after they were outplayed by Wales, while in the second Test they lost to the Dragons having dominated proceedings for 65 minutes.
In the third Test, the team had peaked, coming out of the block fast, being physical in the collisions, executing well in their setpieces and managing the scoreboard pressure well, they had the proper look of world champions.
Now the Boks will shift their attention to the Rugby Championship where they will compete with New Zealand, Australia and Argentina. To kick start their campaign, the Springboks will take on New Zealand in back-to-back Tests on August 6 and 13 – at Mbombela and Ellis Park.
With the All Blacks looking like a shadow of themselves in the series against Ireland, there’s a feeling that they’re for the taking. However, Nienaber says they are not well-polished to take on the All Blacks.
“There’s a lot to build still, it’s not polished just yet,” said Nienaber.
“The set pieces functioned well but there were hiccups. At scrum time, we are still getting used to the brake foot. We have to build a lot, in terms of where we are,” he said.
With the team going on a bye week before starting with the preparations for the Rugby Championship, captain Siya Kolisi echoed the same views as his mentor Nienaber, saying the team will look at areas of improvement.
“We’ll have to do our analysis, we have a camp before we start with the Rugby Championship. We’ll have a break and come back as a team to do our preparation,” said Kolisi.
“In the past weeks, we focused on our setpiece, and it has managed to work and make an impact in games. As a team, we managed to dominate the scrums.
“For now, I’m happy we have improved on those things. The others we’ll look at them in the coming weeks,” he said.
Mbonambi ‘humbled’ as he reaches Boks half century
New Zealand boss laments All Blacks loss as pressure grows on coach Foster
Boks give big performance to clinch series against Wales in Cape Town
Springboks know all about must-win situations, says captain Kolisi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos