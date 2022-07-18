Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi says he’s humbled by how far he’s come in his rugby career after getting a 50th cap in his side’s 30-14 victory over Wales at the Cape Town Stadium.
Mbonambi was beaming with pride when he ran onto the field in front of a capacity crowd in the Mother City.
On his 50th Test, the fierce hooker put on an exceptional performance, capping it off with a trademark try from a driving maul as the Boks powered to victory.
Mbonambi, 31, is one player that embodies what the current crop of Springboks represent, having overcome adversity as a youngster to become a world-class hooker in international rugby.
Reflecting on his 50th Test with the Springboks, the Bethlehem-born, Free State, star said he was proud of his journey as a Bok stalwart.
“To sum it up, it hasn’t been an easy journey. To be a Springbok is not an easy journey. You just take it day by day,” said Mbonambi.
“For me, it took me longer to get here. I’m very humbled and honoured by the experience.
“It has been a special day. It really has been an amazing journey to have my wife and family here, makes it even more special. Having the win makes it a bonus.
“There's a lot of emotions. Making it all the way to my 50th as a Springbok is really humbling. Hopefully, I can keep building and God willing I make it to 100 like Eben Etzebeth.”
Mbonambi commended Springboks' series win against Wales.
“Winning this series was very important, not just for the Springboks team but SA as a country,” he said.
“We have a massive boost on our back because we are world champions. We know that every country is going to come for us. On and off the field. It’s definitely bigger than us as a team.”
Mbonambi ‘humbled’ as he reaches Boks half century
Hooker marks historic cap with try in series win over Wales
Image: Ashley Vlotman
