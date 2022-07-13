“It's hard to control outcomes — what we can control is only the intensity that we start with. I think that’s the big thing, that we are going to go out there and bring intent from the first whistle to the last, then hopefully the score will take care of itself.”
Eben Etzebeth will earn his 100th Test cap while Bongi Mbonambi will cross the white line for the 50th time. De Jager says the team wants to win for the pair.
“It’s unbelievable what those guys have achieved, I think it’s a huge honour putting on the Springbok jersey even if it is once. To do it 100 times like Eben has done and 50 times like Bongi just shows consistency.
“It also shows how hard they have worked to stay at the top of their game. For us there is a bigger picture — we need to win the game on Saturday and make it special for those guys. We are focusing on putting on a good performance and beating Wales.”
Lood de Jager calls for intensity from Boks in series decider against Wales
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Springbok lock Lood de Jager has asked his teammates to show intent and be clinical in execution from the first whistle when they take on Wales in the third and final Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
The Boks take on the Welsh Dragons with the three-match series on the line and the vastly experienced De Jager wants them to eliminate mistakes and be fully focused on the job at hand.
The Boks started with a win a Loftus but Wales kept the series alive with a spirited win in Bloemfontein last weekend.
“It is basically a final, it is 1-1 and the series is on the line — and I am sure Wales are treating it the same way,” De Jager said.
“We are treating this week as a final but at the same time I think it is good preparation for us with big games coming up this year and next. It is good to get games like this where you are under pressure and you get that final vibe throughout the week. It is good preparation if you look at the bigger picture.
“There is always pressure when you play for the Boks, especially at home and in front of our crowds. The first Test at Loftus with the crowds singing, I was almost more emotional than before the World Cup final.
“The effort in both Tests was good, I think we can be a bit more clinical, maybe execute better and put more emphasis on discipline. It is about being more disciplined because in a Test when you start giving away penalties you put yourself under pressure, especially with the kickers they have.
“It's hard to control outcomes — what we can control is only the intensity that we start with. I think that’s the big thing, that we are going to go out there and bring intent from the first whistle to the last, then hopefully the score will take care of itself.”
Eben Etzebeth will earn his 100th Test cap while Bongi Mbonambi will cross the white line for the 50th time. De Jager says the team wants to win for the pair.
“It’s unbelievable what those guys have achieved, I think it’s a huge honour putting on the Springbok jersey even if it is once. To do it 100 times like Eben has done and 50 times like Bongi just shows consistency.
“It also shows how hard they have worked to stay at the top of their game. For us there is a bigger picture — we need to win the game on Saturday and make it special for those guys. We are focusing on putting on a good performance and beating Wales.”
Bok squad rotation proves invaluable for Nienaber
Nienaber out to maintain Boks' high standards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos