Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier credits former Springbok captain Fourie du Preez for his development last season in the United Rugby Championship.
The Pretoria side decided to tap into the experience and knowledge of one of their own at the start of the rugby season. The Bulls asked Du Preez, who is considered to be one of the greatest players to play rugby, to work with their scrumhalfs for the season.
He took Papier, Zak Burger and Keegan Johannes under his wing, moulding them in the Bulls style of play.
The work Du Preez did with the No 9s proved invaluable for Bulls director of rugby Jake White as they played a key role in the team's run to the URC final.
Papier acknowledged the importance of the contact sessions they had with Du Preez last season as it helped them with their kicking game, which is crucial for a scrumhalf in the modern game.
"At the beginning of the season we did a few sessions with Fourie. It was amazing, the knowledge he gave to us as nines, you could see it on the field. Zak Burger, Keagan and I did great," he said.
"Where we did well this year was the kicking game; the kicking game was important for us in the URC, being accurate the whole time and Fourie was the biggest influence to that," he said.
Papier burst onto the scene like a house on fire, dazzling with his skill set and pace. His talents were spotted by the Springboks, and he went on to be capped seven times by the national team.
The 25-year-old still has the desire to return to the Bok fold and to do that he has to establish himself regularly at the Bulls and prove he can fit into the Bok structure.
"I've grown with the Springboks and Bulls. I need to stick to and continue to do what I'm doing to return to the Springboks," Papier said.
Papier praises Du Preez's scrumhalf coaching
Bulls player hopes to return to Boks
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier credits former Springbok captain Fourie du Preez for his development last season in the United Rugby Championship.
The Pretoria side decided to tap into the experience and knowledge of one of their own at the start of the rugby season. The Bulls asked Du Preez, who is considered to be one of the greatest players to play rugby, to work with their scrumhalfs for the season.
He took Papier, Zak Burger and Keegan Johannes under his wing, moulding them in the Bulls style of play.
The work Du Preez did with the No 9s proved invaluable for Bulls director of rugby Jake White as they played a key role in the team's run to the URC final.
Papier acknowledged the importance of the contact sessions they had with Du Preez last season as it helped them with their kicking game, which is crucial for a scrumhalf in the modern game.
"At the beginning of the season we did a few sessions with Fourie. It was amazing, the knowledge he gave to us as nines, you could see it on the field. Zak Burger, Keagan and I did great," he said.
"Where we did well this year was the kicking game; the kicking game was important for us in the URC, being accurate the whole time and Fourie was the biggest influence to that," he said.
Papier burst onto the scene like a house on fire, dazzling with his skill set and pace. His talents were spotted by the Springboks, and he went on to be capped seven times by the national team.
The 25-year-old still has the desire to return to the Bok fold and to do that he has to establish himself regularly at the Bulls and prove he can fit into the Bok structure.
"I've grown with the Springboks and Bulls. I need to stick to and continue to do what I'm doing to return to the Springboks," Papier said.
Dragons awaken fire in Bok Malherbe and fellow props
Lood de Jager calls for intensity from Boks in series decider against Wales
Josh Adams: Wales have to be clinical to beat Springboks again
Junior Boks captain Mngomezulu praises team after Six Nations series win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos