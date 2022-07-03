Carling Champions team dig deep to beat Italy A in Gqeberha

The Carling Champions team had to dig deep to beat Italy A 31-27 in their Carling Champions match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday night.

The Italians led 17-10 at halftime but the SA side staged a big fightback in the final half to claim victory in a closely-contested match.

Daniel Kasende, Siya Masuku, Keagan Johannes Nama Xaba and Dan Jooste each scored a try for the Champions team while Gesi Simone, Cannone Lorenzo and Di Bartolomeo Tommaso got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The exhibition match between Italy A and an SA side made up of Currie Cup players from around the country, as voted for by their fans, and coached by Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse.

The coach had just led the Pumas to their first Currie Cup title and was hoping to lift another trophy in just a week.

However, it was the Italians who made a fast start in the match as they managed to score early in Gqeberha.

Wing man Simone scored after three minutes of play and Carna Carlo’s conversion gave the visitors a 7-0 lead.