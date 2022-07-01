Jasper Wiese hoping to translate club form to the Springboks against Wales

Despite fierce competition, Springboks No 8 Jasper Wiese is planning to make an impression by translating his club form to the national team, starting with the first Test against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.

The 26-year-old rampaging loose forward was one of the best players for Leicester Tigers in England and was rewarded for his impressive performances with a place in the Premiership’s team of the season.

“I hope I can take my form into the Test matches. With fans back into stadiums and restrictions having been relaxed a bit, it definitely helps us a team a bit more,” he said.

“I want to take the opportunity this weekend and hopefully make the most of it. I will do everything to the best of my ability for the team. When you have about 60,000 people cheering you on in the stadiums helps a lot.”