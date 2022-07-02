Bulls snatch Cheetahs loose forward Mihlali Mosi

The Bulls have continued to bolster their squad by signing the eighthman Mihlali Mosi from the Cheetahs.

Mosi, 26, has signed a three-year deal with the Jake White-coached side and is excited about the prospects of playing in the United Rugby Championship and the European Rugby Champions Cup next season.

The player spoke to the media ahead of the Carling Champions match between Italy A and SA team made up of Currie Cup stars from different franchises.

The match is scheduled for 7.45pm at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

“I’m so excited about this move and to know that I will be coached by a coach that won a World Cup. I know there’s a lot that I’m going to learn from him,” Mosi said.

“I’m also looking forward to learning from other loose forwards that the Bulls have. I think they have really good players in that position which will push me to work even harder.”