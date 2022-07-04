Mpumalanga tavern owner kills man who allegedly robbed patrons at gunpoint

An alleged bar thief met his end on Saturday night when a tavern owner fired at him and his accomplices in Kabokweni outside Mbombela, said Mpumalanga police.

Police are currently searching for his two alleged accomplices who fled the scene.

The incident happened at about 11.50pm. The three men entered the tavern and forced the patrons at gunpoint to lie on the floor. Personal belongings including cellphones and money were taken.

“The tavern owner, aged 39, became aware of what was unfolding and drew his firearm and fatally shot one of the men. Meanwhile the other alleged robbers are said to have fled the scene,” said police.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene. The wounded suspect was however declared dead on the scene.