Nyakane ready for his Loftus homecoming

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane says the first Test against Wales on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld will feel like a homecoming as he will return to his old stomping yard.

Nyakane ended his long association with the Bulls last year when he moved to France to join Top 14 side Racing 92. At the time of his departure, the fans were not at the stadium to bid farewell to him, hence this weekend's game will have sentimental value.

The former Blue Bulls Limpopo youth prospect has established himself as one of the best props in the world over the past year. Nyakane's versatility as a loosehead and tighthead prop makes him an integral part of the team.

He is expected to be paired with Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi in the front row. The 33-year-old is hoping Bok coach Jacques Nienaber will give him the nod to run out onto the field at a potentially full-capacity Loftus.

“We miss the fans as the Springboks, it means a lot. I don't think people understand what having a crowd means to us,” said Nyakane.

“It'll be a big one [running out onto the Loftus field]. I'm still waiting for the coaches to give me the green light to go. It'll be lovely to come back and play to a full crowd at a stadium that was my home. It would be really lovely.

“The SA and Loftus faithful will be out there cheering. It will be special to run out there to represent SA,” he said.

The Springboks and Wales have been involved in epic battles in recent years. The physical element both teams bring to the table usually makes for great viewing. It is often easy for the Springboks to dismantle a team with their physicality but when it comes to the Welsh they find it hard.

Nyakane is expecting Wales to be a tough prospect but says the Boks welcome the challenge.

“They're coming with a lot of experience. We all know Wales is one of the sides in the northern hemisphere that never let go,” he said.

“Some teams you can beat into submission but Wales is one of those that will keep coming until the [final] whistle blows. We know there's going to be a lot of physicality; guys trying to impose themselves.

“We know it's going to be a challenge but as SA we are never shy of a challenge. Those are the kind of things we are looking for,” added the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner.