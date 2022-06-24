Stormers starlet Evan Roos wins big at URC awards

Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has been named the Player and Players’ Player of the Season of the Season for the United Rugby Championship (URC) awards.

The 22-year-old Roos, who has been included in the Springboks squad for the series against Wales, helped the Stormers to lift the inaugural URC trophy after a hard fought win over the Bulls in Cape Town last weekend.

He beat off strong competition from the Bulls duo of captain Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortje, Lukhanyo Am of the Sharks, Vincent Tshituka of the Lions and his team-mate Warrick Gelant.

Roos capped a superb season by walking away with three other URC Awards in the form of Next-Gen Player of the Season and the Vodacom Fans’ Player of the Season.