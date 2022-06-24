Nche determined to scrum Wales off the park

As the Springboks concluded their preparation camp in Pretoria for the Test season, prop Ox Nche says they are determined to do well against Wales in next month's incoming series.

Jacques Nienaber's team has been in camp for three weeks. Players started arriving in batches due to club commitments but he should have the full squad on Monday.

The Boks are looking forward to kick-starting their season next week Saturday when they welcome Wales at Loftus Versfeld to potentially a full capacity after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday night, which include the opening of event venues to 100% capacity.

Nche, who is a nine-cap Springbok and is set to be a key part of the front row in the three-game series, says they are determined to scrum Wales off the park after preparations went well.

"We started preparations with only 17 of us. It was hard. The running we did, those who were there will tell you it was hard," said Nche.

"We've been together for some time. Others have been here for three weeks, others joined this week and they did not struggle. They understood the plan because we have been to alignment camps.

"We are determined for the Wales series. We know what they will bring and their intentions and we want to do well," he said.

United Rugby Championship-winning captain Steven Kitshoff is on a high heading to the Test season. He's encouraged by the performances of the players from the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks in the URC.

Kitshoff believes that the players will carry this form into the Springboks.

"The momentum the SA teams were building towards the back end of the URC was massive. We had three teams in the knockout stages," Kitshoff said.