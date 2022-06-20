Injured Canan Moodie withdraws from Junior Springboks squad for Summer Series in Italy

The Junior Springboks have suffered a massive blow ahead of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy with Bulls utility back Canan Moodie ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Though they will be without Moodie, there is encouraging news that Stormers flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu and Bulls lock Reinhardt Ludwig have reported for camp after playing for the teams in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Mngomezulu will captain the team in Italy with Ludwig and Western Province centre Ethan James named as his vice-captains.

Moodie injured his jaw in Saturday’s URC Grand Final loss to the Stormers, and this forced coach Bafana Nhleko to make one change to the 30-man squad with Latica Nela coming in as replacement.