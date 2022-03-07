Nkosi backs young Lions to roar one day

Lions head coach Mzwakhe Nkosi has faith that the young players will come right in the next two years as they continue to produce woeful results in the Currie Cup.

This weekend the Lions were tamed 66-14 by the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. The Cheetahs scored a total of 10 tries and a penalty try. The gulf in quality and experience was evident. The Lions looked out of their depth and Hawies Fourie's team showed them no mercy.

The Lions remain rooted to the bottom of the Currie Cup table and look like a team that's beaten. Captain Asenathi Ntlabakanye shared the sentiments of the dressing room after the humiliating loss.

“We're obviously disappointed. We can't be too happy with the results, so the change room isn't really in a good space results-wise. I think we can get the boys up,” said Ntlabakanye.

Nkosi told the media in a virtual post-match press conference that the franchise has faith in the players they are using in the Currie Cup.

He put his weight behind the youngest team in the competition, saying they will continue to play and won't be ditched as they are on a learning curve in their careers.

“The whole plan is to stick with these okes, I think for our franchise and them in their careers, they'll be better for it in a year or two,” said Nkosi.

“You can't teach experience in three to four games. These okes haven't become less talented, they have made two junior finals and won one. They're junior Springboks in their own rights.

“It's a lesson for these chaps, they're going to learn quickly. One can't say it's actually on them, these are the cards they have been dealt. If we're going to get better, we're going to [have to] show a whole lot more physicality and fight.

“They're a talented bunch and you can't throw them away. The easiest thing is to throw them away and start from scratch again,” said Nkosi.