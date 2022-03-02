Jantjies extends his Stormers stay

Despite losing high profile talent, the Stormers have largely retained their elite players for the foreseeable future.

The latest to add his name to the list of retentions is Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies who has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract. He will be available to play for the Stormers until at least 2024.

Having represented Western Province at U16 level while at Paul Roos Gymnasium, Jantjies has gone on to become a firm fixture in the Stormers set-up.

A life-long Stormers supporter, Jantjies was thrilled to extend his stay with the team. “I am excited about the direction this team is going in and can see us building something special together here.