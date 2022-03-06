Cheetahs pummel Lions to maintain unbeaten start to Currie Cup

The Cheetahs underlined their gulf in class over the Lions in the Currie Cup when they hammered their visitors 66-14 in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Cheetahs completely overwhelmed opponents, whose resources are spread thin due to the United Rugby Championship (URC), with a clinical performance that would have thrilled coach Hawies Fourie.

They dominated from the outset and not even a break in play due to lightning broke their stride.

To be fair, it was the Cheetahs who provided the fireworks.

They were rampant as they thoroughly vanquished the hapless Lions who had a few URC combatants in their line-up.