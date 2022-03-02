Rugby

Lions feeling the sting of weekly trouncing

Gauteng rugby franchise heads to Free State on the back of 7 losses

02 March 2022 - 07:56
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Sti Sithole of Emirates Lions after his side's defeat to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.
Sti Sithole of Emirates Lions after his side's defeat to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.
Image: Seb Daly

The Lions have lost seven matches in all competitions and that has taken its toll on the union according to mental and life coach Wessel Roux. 

The going has been tough for the Johannesburg-based franchise, losing left, right and centre in the United Rugby Championship and the Currie Currie Cup and that has affected the players, bringing the morale to an all-time low. The Lions have lost four in the URC and three games in the Currie Cup and find themselves in last place in the domestic competition.

The Lions will return to Currie Cup action when they travel to Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs on Saturday at the Free State Stadium at 5pm. Roux spoke to the media yesterday in a virtual press conference and he revealed how the heavy results have done a number on the union. 

"It's impossible to have seven losses and not feel it. We're in a professional business where winning is the currency, we understand that. We're feeling it, it's a feeling we need to fix," said Roux. 

"In the Currie Cup, it's a younger team but also that shouldn't be thrown for making excuses and shifting the blame to age. I believe the okes are good enough to play good rugby. 

"I can't speak for the URC team and their management but as a unit, as collective rugby union, we want to do better. There's not a 'we have given up' attitude. The thing with rugby is with one win you can change things quickly," said Roux. 

The chances of winning coming against the Cheetahs are very slim.  Hawies Fourie's team have been formidable in the tournament so far, winning their opening three games. They are in second place on the log. 

Roux is expecting a tough encounter against the Free State team. "It's always a tough outing in Bloem, I've travelled there for many years in my playing and coaching career, it's never easy," said the former Springboks prop. 

"They have got a very settled side, very well-balanced They have got experienced guys that have won World Cups. So it's going to be a very big challenge.

"We said to the players to do their best, we can't control what the Cheetahs do but we can at least play the best rugby," Roux said.

Young Lions stay in the fight

The Lions emerged from their battle with now United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster with heads held high in Dublin on Friday.
Sport
3 days ago

Lions hope young duo sink teeth into Leinster

Lions youngsters Jordan Hendrikse and Wandisile Simelane are the headline inclusions in the starting line-up by head coach Ivan van Rooyen for ...
Sport
5 days ago

Odendaal part of the Lions, for now

Ricardo Loubscher expects Burger Odendaal to remain part of the Lions' set for the remainder of the season.
Sport
6 days ago

Dozy Lions' loss blamed on lack of concentration

Lions head coach Mziwakhe Nkosi lamented his team’s lack of concentration during their 43-31 loss to the Sharks in the Currie Cup on Saturday.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...