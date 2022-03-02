Lions feeling the sting of weekly trouncing

The Lions have lost seven matches in all competitions and that has taken its toll on the union according to mental and life coach Wessel Roux.

The going has been tough for the Johannesburg-based franchise, losing left, right and centre in the United Rugby Championship and the Currie Currie Cup and that has affected the players, bringing the morale to an all-time low. The Lions have lost four in the URC and three games in the Currie Cup and find themselves in last place in the domestic competition.

The Lions will return to Currie Cup action when they travel to Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs on Saturday at the Free State Stadium at 5pm. Roux spoke to the media yesterday in a virtual press conference and he revealed how the heavy results have done a number on the union.

"It's impossible to have seven losses and not feel it. We're in a professional business where winning is the currency, we understand that. We're feeling it, it's a feeling we need to fix," said Roux.

"In the Currie Cup, it's a younger team but also that shouldn't be thrown for making excuses and shifting the blame to age. I believe the okes are good enough to play good rugby.

"I can't speak for the URC team and their management but as a unit, as collective rugby union, we want to do better. There's not a 'we have given up' attitude. The thing with rugby is with one win you can change things quickly," said Roux.

The chances of winning coming against the Cheetahs are very slim. Hawies Fourie's team have been formidable in the tournament so far, winning their opening three games. They are in second place on the log.

Roux is expecting a tough encounter against the Free State team. "It's always a tough outing in Bloem, I've travelled there for many years in my playing and coaching career, it's never easy," said the former Springboks prop.

"They have got a very settled side, very well-balanced They have got experienced guys that have won World Cups. So it's going to be a very big challenge.

"We said to the players to do their best, we can't control what the Cheetahs do but we can at least play the best rugby," Roux said.