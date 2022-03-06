Rassie Erasmus denies leaking infamous Lions tour video

SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has denied he made public his now infamous 62-minute video critique of the performance of the match officials after the first Test against the British & Irish Lions last year.

Erasmus was found guilty of misconduct by an independent committee in November and suspended from all rugby for two months, while he may not be involved in match-day activities with the Springboks until September.

“People think I leaked that video. I didn't. Who leaks something like that? Why would I screw up my whole career to do that?” Erasmus told Sportsmail.

The 2019 World Cup-winning coach claims he made the video after repeatedly trying to engage referee Nic Berry, without success, on issues he wanted clarity on from the 22-17 first Test loss in Cape Town.

“I decided the only way to get clarity on the decisions was to send this voice-over video that the whole rugby world has now seen.