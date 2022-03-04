Lions call on some URC talent for Currie Cup clash against Cheetahs

The Lions have bolstered their ranks by including players with United Rugby Championship (URC) experience for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

All of them, however, are a little short of a gallop.

“A couple of guys didn't go to Europe and we are the benefactors of that,” explained coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“Some are short of game time. An example is Rabz Maxwane who had a family bereavement and has had a month of no rugby. We are excited to have him in the team.”

Fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, loose forwards Emmanuel Tshituka and Sibusiso Sangweni will also be deployed in a team desperate to get their first win of the campaign.

“There is a heck of a lot on the line for us,” said Nkosi. “We need to turn our season around. I know the odds are against us when you look at results and the log but this is an opportunity for us. The Cheetahs are a well drilled, quality squad but we want to give a good account of ourselves.”

Signs of improvement

The Lions lost all three their Currie Cup matches this season but they showed signs of improvement against the Sharks. Nkosi, however, is seeking even greater improvement.

“Looking back at our last outing against the Sharks, we felt costly errors let us down and we know a team like the Cheetahs will pounce if given the opportunity. If we can limit those little mistakes, we believe we’ll be in with a real chance of achieving a positive result,” said the coach.

“I impressed upon the team — we need to be clinical”