Cricket SA welcomes fans back to stadiums, tickets for T20 tournament available from Monday

Cricket SA (CSA) will be the first federation to welcome fans back into stadiums for domestic matches after the organisation announced on Sunday that a maximum of 2,000 fully vaccinated supporters will be able to buy tickets for the ongoing T20 Knockout competition from Monday.

CSA said that tickets will go on sale to the public at 9am on Monday morning and will be sold for R50 for the remainder of the matches of the T20 competition which is at the quarterfinal stages.

With a vaccine certificate, ID and a ticket in hand, fans will be allowed through the turnstiles to watch South Western District take on the Titans at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley from 10am and later the Knights against Western Province at 2pm in the first set of quarterfinal matches at the same venue.

The Dolphins face off against the Warriors in the early match on Thursday followed by the Paarl Rocks and North West Dragons to complete the quarterfinals.

CSA said there will be an “outer ring” created at the Diamond Oval prior to the turnstiles opening where security will validate that every spectator gaining access to the precinct is fully vaccinated.

While fully vaccinated vendors will be allowed to trade, there will be no alcohol sales or consumption in the vicinity of the match venue.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Due to limited capacity still and to minimise any disappointments we encourage cricket fans and sports followers to quickly get their tickets as soon as sales open.

“We also take this opportunity to remind and encourage all sports lovers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated in order to improve the health situation in the country and to hopefully reduce the Covid-19 numbers, as this will eventually see a growth in the number of fans in the stands.”

CSA said capacity will be split over suites, stands, and the grass embankments and ticket sales to fans will be conducted online only, in line with health and safety regulations, to reduce interaction with spectators.