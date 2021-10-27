How Moerat kept his cool on the Stormers team bus after ‘dream’ call from Bok coach Nienaber

Salmaan Moerat could not contain his excitement after receiving a "dream" call up to the Springboks while traveling from Edinburgh to Cardiff on the Stormers’ team bus ahead of the next leg of the United Rugby Championship campaign.

Moerat said Bok coach Jacques Nienaber's phone call left him oozing with confidence and he is eager to work even harder.

The 23-year-old Stormers lock said he is hopeful of getting an immediate chance to show what he has when the Boks face Wales in the first match of the End of the Year Tour on November 6.

Nienaber's charges will kick off their tour in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium before travelling to Edinburgh for the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield a week later, and then they turn their attention to England at Twickenham on November 20.

"He told me during the phone call it was still unofficial at that stage and he was just letting me know," said Moerat while he packed his bags on the eve of flying out to eventually join the squad in Paris.

"I couldn’t tell anybody about it until they announced it officially. I had to sit on the team bus and try and control myself. I started thanking the Lord in my head."

The Stormers lock said it has always been a dream to don the Bok colours from a very young age.