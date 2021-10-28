A vote for the ANC is a vote for a developed SA, says Dlamini-Zuma

Failing to vote means you are saying democracy must die. That is why it is important to vote but please vote for the ANC, says senior party leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma encouraged ANC members in Umlazi not to procrastinate and vote at the eleventh hour on Monday but to let voting be the first thing they do on election day.

She was speaking on Thursday at the party’s eThekwini Siyanqoba rally at King Zwelithini Stadium ahead of the local government election on November 1.

“Sometimes we meet like this, with massive attendance, but on election day we slow it down by saying no, I will go in the evening, after doing laundry. But voting is very important, it must be the first thing we do on Monday, let us take care of our chores after voting.

“Failing to vote means you are saying democracy must die, the democracy that some died for but never experienced must not go on. That is what you are saying if you do not vote. That is why it's important to vote — but vote for the ANC,” said Dlamini-Zuma.