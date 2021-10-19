Springbok door not slammed
Coach Jacques Nienaber reassures those who were overlooked for UK tour
“There is not a door slammed in anyone's face,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said as he assured the players who failed to win selection to his 32-man squad for their tour next month to the UK.
Nienaber announced a squad that will feature just one new addition — Stormers lock Salmaan Moerat — while uncapped Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williamson will again tour with the side as he did in the Rugby Championship.
Springbok coaches often use the end of year tour to introduce fresh talent to the Test arena, but Nienaber believes with the experienced Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Cheslin Kolbe, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Rynhardt Elstadt and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg all injured, the Boks have those boxes ticked.
He conceded, however, that they had not developed a young flyhalf, adding it was frustrating that so many pivots are currently injured.
“A guy like Handré (Pollard) is still relatively young,” said Nienaber.
“He will be 30, 31 at next RWC. Elton (Jantjies) will be 32, 33. We wanted experience in the Lions series by going with Morne Steyn as back up. He has now retired from Test rugby.”
Nienaber pointed out that no Rugby World Cup (RWC) has been won with a flyhalf younger than 24.
“You want experience in your spine. Players who are able to deal with pressure situations,” he argued.
Looking at Goosen
He said the injured Johan Goosen was also a player they were “looking at”.
While it generally speaking would have been an easy squad to select, Nienaber conceded there are a few players “who can feel disappointed”.
“I would be. Their challenge will be to deliver consistent performances,” said Nienaber.
His words will come as cold comfort to a player like Stormers utility back Warrick Gelant, who was in the RWC winning squad but had been injured for much of the season. Gelant has been on song in the last month or so and can consider himself unlucky not to make the trip to the UK.
The average age is 28,”Bok coach Jacques Nienaber
Promising No 8s Evan Roos of the Stormers and the Bulls' Elrigh Louw have enjoyed breakout seasons but not good enough to crack the nod. To be fair, they are competing for places in a heavily congested back row.
Moerat's elevation to the Bok ranks was just a question of time and he would have been there sooner had untimely injury not intervened.
He and Williamson will likely join Janse van Rensburg, Jaden Hendrikse, Joseph Dweba, Jasper Wiese, Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi, who all became Boks this year.
Gradually layering squad
Their selection was no fluke. Nienaber argued that his predecessor Rassie Erasmus (now director of rugby) had started building the current group since 2018.
“When Rassie was appointed he was on a six-year contract. We have been constantly building the squad. We have introduced players at every tier. Among the props we have introduced Ox Nché, at hooker Joseph Dweba, at lock we now have Salmaan, in the back row Jasper Wiese, at the back Fassi.
“It was with an eye on consistency and building experience. That is something we will need in 2023. We are fortunate they are quite young. The average age is 28,” Nienaber pointed out.
Erasmus used 60 players in 18 Tests before the last RWC squad was announced with five players having amassed 50 caps or more.
The Boks have around 20 Tests remaining before the next RWC and if they stick to their selection policy, they will arrive in France with a squad even more experienced than the one with which they won the trophy in 2007.
Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour:
Props:
Thomas du Toit (Sharks) — 13 caps, 0 pts
Steven Kitshoff (Stormers) — 56 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Vincent Koch (Saracens) — 28 caps, 0 pts
Ox Nché (Sharks) — 6 caps, 0 pts
Trevor Nyakane (Bulls) — 51 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Hookers:
Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux Bègles) — 1 cap, 0 pts
Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)
Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers) — 45 caps, 45 pts (9t)
Locks:
Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) — 53 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) — 94 caps, 15 pts (3t)
Salmaan Moerat (Stormers) — Uncapped
Marvin Orie (Stormers) — 7 caps, 0 pts
Loose forwards:
Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks) — 60 caps, 30 pts (6t)
Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) — 16 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Marco van Staden (Leicester Tigers) — 9 caps, 0 pts
Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) — 58 caps, 15 pts (3t)
Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) — 8 caps, 0 pts
Utility forward:
Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) — 48 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Scrumhalves:
Herschel Jantjies (Stormers) — 18 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) — 18 caps, 40 pts (8t)
Grant Williams (Sharks) — Uncapped
Flyhalves:
Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) — 41 caps, 309 pts (2t, 64c, 56p, 1d)
Handré Pollard (Montpellier) — 57 caps, 558 pts (6t, 83c, 120p, 4d)
Midfielders:
Lukhanyo Am (Sharks) — 23 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Damian de Allende (Munster) — 55 caps, 35 pts (7t)
Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) — 48 caps, 60 pts (12t)
Outside backs:
Aphelele Fassi (Sharks) — 2 caps, 10 pts (2t)
Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) — 70 caps, 60 pts (12t)
Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) — 22 caps, 85 pts (17t)
Sbu Nkosi (Sharks) — 25 caps, 45 pts (9t)
Utility backs:
Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 14 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Frans Steyn (Cheetahs) — 71 caps, 141 pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)
Outgoing Tour fixtures (SA kickoff times):
, 6 November 6
7.30pm — Wales v SA (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)
November 13
2pm — Scotland v SA (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)
November 20
5.15pm — England v SA (Twickenham, London)