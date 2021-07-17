Jantjies leads SA ‘A’ that includes World Cup winners against the Bulls

The SA ‘A’ team will have a more fit-for-purpose look when they take on the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Last Wednesday's selection that faced the British and Irish Lions had a shadow Springbok look about it but the team for Saturday has several fringe and new selections.

Crucially, however, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named flyhalf Elton Jantjies as captain in a squad that features nine Rugby World Cup winners.

Nienaber, who made the trip from Johannesburg on Friday morning with a host of players who will begin their return-to-play protocols after recovering from Covid-19, made 12 changes to the starting team in line with his strategy to give as many players as possible the chance to stake a claim for places in the Test team.

Only three players who started in the team’s 17-13 win against the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday retained their places in the starting team for Saturday — Damian de Allende (centre), Marco van Staden (flank) and Joseph Dweba (hooker).