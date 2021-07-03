Boks now have a marker, says Nienaber

Now armed with a point of reference Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has set his sights on his to-do list for next Friday’s second Test against Georgia at Ellis Park.

His team will need to build on the performance in their first Test since 2019 when they square up against Georgia again, which will also serve as a final dress rehearsal before going into combat against the British & Irish Lions later this month.

Though describing the occasion of his first match in charge of the Springboks as “fabulous”, Nienaber concedes there are many areas they’ll need to improve after their 40-9 victory at Loftus Versfeld.

“Now we have a marker,” said Nienaber after his team emerged from their 20-month absence from the international stage. “It is key to get a marker. In training you are never full out at breakdown, in carries, scrums etc, so it is difficult to get sense of where you are at.”

With the first Test offering them the opportunity to perform a thorough diagnosis Nienaber believes his team must now apply remedies.

“We have to improve in every aspect. In saying that we expected that after not playing for 20 months. It was stop, start and wanted to get cohesion.”

The Georgians, with their familiar in-your-face approach, asked some awkward questions of the Boks in the first half.