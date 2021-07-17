Food shortage unlikely to be a reality in SA so people should avoid panic buying

Since the start of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, there has been rising concern about food availability.

Since the start of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, there has been rising concern about food availability.



This is understandable as the public feared that the looting and vandalism activities destroyed some food distribution centers, retailers and caused blockages in key logistics corridors...