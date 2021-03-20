Bulls defeat Stormers during their exciting clash at Loftus

Bulls narrowly defeated the Stormers 34-29 during their exciting Preparation Series clash at Loftus on Friday evening to register their third consecutive win of the competition.

The match ended with drama as Stormers eightman Juarno Augustus crossed the line for what could have been the match-winning try but he lost control of the ball as they missed an opportunity to win the match at the death.

The first try of the match was scored by the Bulls through Richard Kriel who took advantage of some sloppy defending by the Stormers and it was successfully converted by Chris Smith.

The visitors bounced back in some style as they scored two tries through Leolin Zas with flyhalf Kade Wolhuter nailing the two conversions and also converting two penalties.

Bulls scored a late try on the stroke of half time through Jaco van Zyl with Smith finding the middle of the poles with his conversion but the Stormers went to the break leading by six points.