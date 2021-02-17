Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has joined the Sharks on a multi-year deal in what was described as a ‘historic day’ by the franchise.

The Sharks said they acquired Kolisi because of his ongoing appetite to win trophies and better himself on the field‚ which matches their strategic vision and defined blueprint for success.

“I bought into the vision of The Sharks immediately - the energy around the club‚ the management set-up‚ the squad and the potential for success was so strong‚” said Kolisi.

“I have always had a desire to be the best‚ and play with the best‚ to reach my potential on-and-off the field‚ and this move is just another step in maximising what I can achieve within my career.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for me and my loved ones‚ and one I am embracing fully. I arrive with a commitment to give this team everything I have‚ and I’m thankful to The Sharks for the opportunity.”

Sharks chief executive Dr Eduard Coetzee said: “We are delighted to welcome Siya and his family to the Sharks. We pride ourselves on being a family unit who support and treat each other unbelievably well and a player of Siya’s pedigree is a welcomed addition to the team.

“He is a class act and undoubtedly a great ambassador for the game and is someone whom our young players will certainly draw inspiration from. We are confident that Siya will fit in seamlessly into our team environment and will thrive with the unique culture that we have in Durban.”