White to rest Bulls players against Pumas‚ with eye on Covid-19 and Lions semi

Bulls coach Jake White has indicated that he will rest certain players when they take on the Pumas in their last round robin match of the Currie Cup in Mbombela on Sunday.

The Bulls go into this match against the Pumas guaranteed a home semifinal against the Lions next weekend and White doesn’t want to risk some of his players contracting Covid-19 or suffering injuries.

“We have finished on top of the log‚ so I don’t really need to risk any of players‚” he said after his team’s hard-fought 22-15 win over the Lions at Loftus on Wednesday.

White stressed the Bulls will field the best possible team against the Pumas but focus is on the Lions next weekend where they will be battling for a place in the final.

White said the Bulls’ focus is on their Lions semi.