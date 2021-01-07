Bushiri promises 'year of miracles' as extradition hearing is set for March

A formal extradition hearing for Malawian fugitives Shephard and Mary Bushiri has been set for March.

This was confirmed during the pair's appearance on Wednesday at a court in Lilongwe, where magistrate Viva Nyimba ordered that the hearing take place on March 8, according to Nation Online.

The court was expected to rule on whether the pair would be extradited to SA after fleeing in November 2020, contravening their bail conditions.

They had been released on R200,000 bail each in a fraud, theft and money laundering case worth about R100m.

The Malawian government received a formal extradition request from the South African government on December 4.

The self-proclaimed prophet has continued to preach to followers in Malawi.

“I am excited to announce that we will be having our Grand Entrance Service right here in Malawi on the 10th of January,” he said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Let’s meet and pray together. The Lord has given me a special word and a special blessing that I need to release into your life as your Prophet. I believe that as I will pray for you on that day, you will be set for the Year of Miracles!”