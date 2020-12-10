Clerk jailed, husband under house arrest for defrauding Saru of R3m

A clerk who defrauded the SA Rugby Union (Saru) of more than R3m will spend seven years behind bars and her husband must clean a police station for his role in the crime.

The Bellville specialised commercial crimes court sentenced Berenice Knockpaal and her husband Carlo this week after they were found guilty of fraud and money laundering.

Knockpaal, 44, was a clerk in Saru’s operations and finance department when they committed the crimes between 2014 and 2018.

“Her responsibilities included processing supplier invoices, reconciling supplier accounts and payment of suppliers. She substituted Saru’s supplier bank accounts with her husband’s bank accounts and paid R3.4m into the bank accounts,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

They moved the money to different bank accounts to conceal where it came from.