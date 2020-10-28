Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl has described the experience of working with highly respected Springboks legend Fourie du Preez as priceless.

Du Preez agreed to be part of Jake White’s backroom staff earlier this month as coaching consultant on a part-time basis. His work is mainly with Boks scrum halves Van Zyl and Embrose Papier while he's at Loftus.

“Having Fourie du Preez for us is incredible‚ I think it is something that is priceless‚” said Van Zyl.

“The experience in the way he is used to the game and his point of view on everything is incredible and it is something you can’t buy.

"It’s just nice because we are learning a lot‚ especially when it comes to the technical side of things. We are always learning a lot regarding how you get the forwards into the game and many other smaller details and stuff like that.

“Someone of his caliber is the only one who can only teach you any of those things and it is the small things that makes a big difference when you play at this level. We are fortunate to have him working with all of the scrumhalves here at the Bulls. I am very excited for the journey that lies ahead as we look to continue improving every single week.”

The Bulls are preparing for a visit by the Stormers this weekend on the back of a good win over the Sharks where they conceded only one try last weekend. Van Zyl wants them to continue being watertight.

“We were very happy with our defensive play against the Sharks because whenever you get the combination of scoring six tries and only conceding one‚ it is massive‚" he said.

"From a defensive point of view we are very happy.

"I think at the end defence is the thing that makes you more consistent and gives you more opportunities to win. As a team we pride ourselves on that and we will just continue to work and obviously this weekend is different opposition with different players.

"We will have to be at our best but we take confidence from our defensive effort against the Sharks and the way we are defending at the moment.”

Van Zyl said they have bought into the new defensive system under coach Joey Mongalo who has brought new energy to the team.

“I think coach Joey has been great for us and he has brought great energy. He just loves what he does‚ he is passionate about what he does and it rubs off to the guys when you have a coach who is passionate and loves what he is doing.

"The basics in all facets of the game don’t normally change much but he has brought new energy and everyone is eager to learn every week. There are no egos‚ we are all ready to learn and get better every week.”