Boks have new athletic performance head

The Springboks have a replacement for the highly respected head of athletic performance Aled Walters in the form of Saracens strength and conditioning coach Andy Edwards.

Walters, who had been part of the Bok set-up for the last two years before returning to the UK, had helped get the Boks in tip-top shape for their assault on the Rugby World Cup last year.

His departure was seen as a huge loss but in Edwards the team will gain the experience of a man used to the highest success at club level.

“Andy will bring with him a wealth of international knowledge from his time of working with a range of top-class coaches and players at Saracens, achieving success in England and in Europe,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in a statement.

“He comes highly recommended for what is an important role where you need someone with a proven record and international experience. During his time with Saracens he also worked with many South Africans playing for the club, which will help him to settle into the role.”