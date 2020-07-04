SA passes 9,000 Covid-19 cases in single day as deaths climb by 108

Gauteng accounted for about half of SA's new Covid-19 infections, as another record high for confirmed cases in a single day was reported on Friday.

The health ministry on Friday said that there were 9,063 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours — the biggest increase in infections in a single day.

Gauteng accounted for 4,394 of those cases, and now has only about 12,000 fewer cases than the Western Cape, which remains the country's disease epicentre in terms of infections and deaths.