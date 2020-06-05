Heaven can wait... mother's not going near a church

It was our mothers who had risked it all and succumbed to the call of their religious leaders to congregate - vulnerable women who desperately needed the spiritual scholarship they become accustomed to. I too would have called the army if I had heard that mother was out there singing about a house in Jerusalem and dancing to the acoustics.

I recalled how my own mother, after a debilitating stroke, insisted on rolling up her foam mattress and joining her church community for the Easter weekend camp far away from home.

She endured nights of sleeping in a hall and the communal setup. Suggesting that she puts up in a B&B meant she would miss out on sporadic praise and worship, important announcements, the whole comradeship and the gossip. She wanted to be part of the culture.

I do not know if she would successfully rebel against any practice or activity that would increase her risk of contracting the virus this Sunday. Or even reprimand those who want to sing with their masks off and, taking her walking stick, move away from them. I do not want to find out.

I spent many years of my life taking counsel and stern instructions from mother. But hey, I am the adult now, she is a pensioner.

I have no qualms with dragging her out of church and grounding her for six months. Right now, all I need is for her to not court corona, not even with the knowledge that it may expedite her meeting her maker.

Heaven can wait, because mother is not going anywhere near a church!