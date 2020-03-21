Mark Alexander concerned about SA players abroad

As the number of Covid-19 deaths stand on the cusp of breaking through the 10 000 barrier, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has expressed concern for South Africa’s large player contingent who earn a living abroad.

South Africa is the game’s pre-eminent exporter of professional players and the local rugby chief believes they many may be at risk, particularly in Europe where the virus has hit hard.

“We have 358 players in Europe and we worry about them too. I’ll advise them to get into contact with the South African consulates and embassies if they require assistance.”

Alexander said SA Rugby has not had contact with individual players but that they have been liaising with the local players association and he has reason to be concerned.

According to the World Health Organisation as of Saturday morning, more than 10 800 Covid-19 infections had been reported in France, 3 200 in the United Kingdom, while Italy has a staggering 41 000 reported cases.