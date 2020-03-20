Sundowns' Lyle Lakay forced to call off his honeymoon

The global outbreak of the coronavirus has affected footballers in more ways than one, with Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay being forced to cancel his honeymoon.

Lakay and his wife Danielle got married in December in the middle of the season and planned to have their honeymoon at the end of the season in June.

Now, with travel bans imposed by most nations across the globe, plans including honeymoons, weddings, graduations and other celebrations have been put on hold.

"We have had to cancel those plans already. We were planning to go to Santorini in Greece, of course because of the beaches and maybe Istanbul, Turkey," Lakay told Sowetan.

"Luckily, for us we did not make any bookings because the plan was to do it closer to the end of the season."