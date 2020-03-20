Sundowns' Lyle Lakay forced to call off his honeymoon
The global outbreak of the coronavirus has affected footballers in more ways than one, with Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay being forced to cancel his honeymoon.
Lakay and his wife Danielle got married in December in the middle of the season and planned to have their honeymoon at the end of the season in June.
Now, with travel bans imposed by most nations across the globe, plans including honeymoons, weddings, graduations and other celebrations have been put on hold.
"We have had to cancel those plans already. We were planning to go to Santorini in Greece, of course because of the beaches and maybe Istanbul, Turkey," Lakay told Sowetan.
"Luckily, for us we did not make any bookings because the plan was to do it closer to the end of the season."
The 28-year-old Lakay and his partner decided to get married at the halfway point of the season. However, due to a change in the CAF programme, Sundowns did not have a break in December as they had to play USM Alger in the group stages of the Champions League.
This meant that Lakay played for Downs in the 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits on Tuesday December 17, got married in Cape Town three days later on the Friday and on Sunday was back with his teammates in time to fly to Algeria.
"We wanted a summer wedding. Usually, the season goes on break before Christmas but things were different this season because the Champions League was still on," he said.
"So, I literally got married and two days later [was] back with my teammates preparing for the next game."
Lakay and his teammates are all still in limbo as the PSL season has been suspended.
