Rugby

Sharks name team to face the the Rebels

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 20 February 2020 - 13:28
Sanele Nohamba, pictured here scoring a Super Rugby try for the Cell C Sharks against the Vodacom Bulls in Durban on January 31 2020, gets to start at scrumhalf for the Rebels.
Sanele Nohamba, pictured here scoring a Super Rugby try for the Cell C Sharks against the Vodacom Bulls in Durban on January 31 2020, gets to start at scrumhalf for the Rebels.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am given a break this week‚ exciting halfback Sanele Nohamba gets a chance to start at scrumhalf in Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter between the Durban side and the Rebels in Ballarat.

After Boeta Chamberlain’s concussion ended his tour early‚ Nohamba battled gamely at 10‚ but with Curwin Bosch back and starting this week‚ the feisty scrumhalf has slotted back at nine as a starter.

Bosch missed last week’s 38-22 loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington because of a family bereavement.

While the Sharks’ backs were solid with Chamberlain and slightly spectacular with Nohamba operating at 10‚ they missed Bosch at pivot with his astute tactical kicking and game management.

Bosch’s creative role becomes critical with Am sitting out.

Am is the midfield life and soul of the Durban franchise but Andre Esterhuizen‚ who’ll captain the team and Jeremy Ward‚ who starts in his place‚ don’t quite have his creative nous.

They do serve a critical defensive purpose‚ which will be required against a Rebels side that’s far from pretty‚ but not yet effective to be scary.

However‚ their conservatism worked reasonably wonders for them when they constricted the Waratahs in Melbourne last week.

The Sharks also have Thomas du Toit back in the starting line-up as the prop also missed the Hurricanes game through sickness.

The Rebels also have changes of their own in flyhalf Matt Toomua and wing Reece Hodge being replaced by Andrew Deegan and Andrew Kellaway respectively.

Kellaway came off the bench last week and scored a late brace against his former team.

Prop Jermaine Ainsley and inside centre Billy Meakes will be playing in their 50th Super Rugby matches.

Teams:

Rebels:

15 Dane Haylett-Petty (c)‚ 14 Andrew Kellaway‚ 13 Campbell Magnay‚ 12 Billy Meakes‚ 11 Marika Koroibete‚ 10 Andrew Deegan‚ 9 Ryan Louwrens‚ 8 Isi Naisarani‚ 7 Richard Hardwick‚ 6 Michael Wells‚ 5 Matt Philip‚ 4 Ross Haylett-Petty‚ 3 Jermaine Ainsley‚ 2 Steven Misa‚ 1 Matt Gibbon.

Subs:

16 Anaru Rangi‚ 17 Cameron Orr‚ 18 Ruan Smith‚ 19 Gideon Koegelenberg‚ 20 Angus Cottrell‚ 21 Rob Leota‚ 22 Frank Lomani‚ 23 Tom English.

Sharks:

15 Aphelele Fassi‚ 14 Madosh Tambwe‚ 13 Jeremy Ward‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Sanele Nohamba‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Tyler Paul‚ 6 James Venter‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 Ruben van Heerden‚ 3 Thomas du Toit‚ 2 Kerron van Vuuren‚ 1 Ox Nche

Subs:

16 Craig Burden; 17 Mzamo Majola; 18 John-Hubert Meyer; 19. Le Roux Roets; 20 Henco Venter; 21 Louis Schreuder; 22 Marius Louw; 23 Lwazi Mvovo

Referee: AJ Jacobs (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Damon Murphy (Australia)‚ James Quinn (Australia)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)

READ MORE:

Bulls coach Pote Human challenges his players to change their mindset

Following their defeats to the Sharks and the Stormers‚ Bulls coach Pote Human has challenged his players to change their mindset when they host the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Springboks win Laureus Sports Team of the Year while Hamilton, Messi share men's title

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, who won the 2019 World Cup, were named team of the year, beating Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and the US ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Gutted' Lions lick their wounds

With two defeats from their first three Super Rugby games‚ the Lions will go into their bye week with much to ponder.
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X