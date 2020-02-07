Bulls’ Trevor Nyakane vs Stormers’ Steven Kitshoff in prop standoff: the grass will suffer

Rugby world champion and Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane is bracing himself for a bruising battle with Stormers counterpart Steven Kitshoff in the Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

The two forwards are Springbok teammates and Nyakane said their duel in the pack is going to be interesting because they know each others’ secrets as they worked closely together at the national team.

“I have played with him for some time in the national team and the first time I played against the Stormers it was actually against him,” said Nyakane, who has been included in the starting line-up alongside Lizo Gqoboka for the clash.

“He is a great guy, a great scrummager and a good rugby player in all. There is that thing that we were together at the Boks and there are standards that we set for ourselves and try to achieve.

“Not so long ago we were setting standards together and now we will be putting that against each other, and it doesn’t make things any easier. To face him will be daunting for anyone but that is what I am here for.

“I don’t know what he thinks about but he is there for the Stormers and I am here for the Bulls. It’s not going be easy for either of us.”