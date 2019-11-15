Julius Malema gets heat for trying to throw shade at the Springboks
Pictures of the Springboks enjoying a braai with billionaire Johann Rupert has added fuel to the EFF's disapproval of the team.
Since the Boks won the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the EFF has not joined in the celebrations surrounding the champions.
In a series of tweets following the Springboks' victory earlier this month, spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated captain Siya Kolisi for winning the cup in Japan, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.
He said Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis Cup was an example of black excellence, not a picture of racial unity.
On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema threw shade at the team after photographs, circulating on social media, showed the Boks rubbing shoulders with someone the EFF considers to be one of the front men of white monopoly capital.
Malema branded Rupert as “the owner of South Africa”.
A careful selection of photos showing only white team players, including Eben Etzebeth, prompted Malema to brand them as the “real Springboks team”.
The owner of South Africa had a braai with the real Springboks team at his place. ??? #Unity pic.twitter.com/KC3mgYH3wG— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 14, 2019
However, social media users were not here for the false narrative painted by Malema, and backlash ensued.
Many quickly pointed out that black players such as Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane were also spotted at the braai, taking pictures with Rupert.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions to the post:
Your politicians are liars. https://t.co/w6zJf0yjAj pic.twitter.com/IBDBg3Hq2J— moloko ?? (@tshepxm) November 14, 2019
