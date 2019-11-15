Julius Malema gets heat for trying to throw shade at the Springboks

Pictures of the Springboks enjoying a braai with billionaire Johann Rupert has added fuel to the EFF's disapproval of the team.

Since the Boks won the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the EFF has not joined in the celebrations surrounding the champions.

In a series of tweets following the Springboks' victory earlier this month, spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated captain Siya Kolisi for winning the cup in Japan, but said the rest of the team must "get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.