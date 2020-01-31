Ten years from their third and last Super Rugby success‚ the Bulls are looking to a match winner from that era to guide them back to the Promised Land.

There are some Sharks players who were still in primary school when the Bulls ruled the Super Rugby roost in the late 2000s.

That's where the difference lies between the teams as they square up to open South Africa's 2020 Super Rugby account at Kings Park on Friday.

In 2010‚ Morne Steyn was at the top of his game for the Bulls and the Springboks.

At the same time‚ Curwin Bosch was still in grade seven‚ probably with no idea that he'd be the Sharks' number one flyhalf.

He still had high school to complete at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth at the time. That's where the difference lies between the Sharks‚ who are looking to go forward with the armoury of mid-20's experience and youth while the Bulls are looking to the past to go forward.

There's nothing wrong with the Bulls approach‚ so long they don't find that their old stagers are seriously off the pace.

There's always room for experience‚ but a cautious blend of youth and experience is a necessity.

The Sharks‚ who also renewed their sponsorship with Cell C‚ have reason to think the future will be bright.