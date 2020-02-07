South Africa

Hawks catch Road Accident Fund official 'who asked for R500,000 bribe'

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 07 February 2020 - 14:32
The 40-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Investigation on Thursday.
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) said on Friday that one of its legal officers would appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of corruption and soliciting a R500,000 bribe.

The Hawks arrested the 40-year-old on Thursday.

“The accused allegedly solicited a R500,000 gratification, asking for R50,000 to be paid in cash and R450,000 to be deposited into the official’s personal account, the details of which were given to the complainant.

“The official solicited the gratification from the claimant so that she could fast-track the processing and authorisation of a R2.7m claim which was due to the complainant,” said Andrea Naicker, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson.

Naicker said an undercover operation was conducted on Thursday evening by members of the serious corruption investigation team and the suspect was immediately arrested after she received the R50,000 in cash.

