In full anticipation of a massive forward battle against Italy‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has promoted loose head prop Tendai Mtawarira‚ hooker Bongi Mbonambi and lock Lood de Jager to his starting line-up for Friday's Rugby World Cup (RWC) pool B game.

Erasmus has also gone for a six‚ two split on the bench hoping to get similar forward output either side of the half time whistle at the Shizuoka Stadium.

With the Italian forward play a much hyped topic this week‚ Mtawarira comes in to lend experience‚ the sheer height and weight of De Jager earned him a place‚ while Mbonambi cracked the nod for consistently occupying the higher end of the performance scale this season.

Unseating Malcolm Marx took some doing.

The men who did duty against the All Blacks but who lost out in the starting line-up this time are Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert are all on the bench.