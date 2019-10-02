SAHRC to take Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth to court over 'racist' clash

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants to charge Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court.

This after he was accused of racially abusing and assaulting a homeless man in Langebaan, Western Cape. The alleged incident took place only weeks before Etzebeth was set to board a plane for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone as has been reported on social media," the 27-year-old lock said in a statement last month.

While it was deemed appropriate for him to travel to Japan where he is gearing up for the Springbok's third pool game on Friday, the SAHRC ensured that he'll have his hands full on his return.

"The commission will institute legal proceedings against Mr Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court on Friday, October 4 2019.

"This follows a complaint received by the commission in August 2019, in terms of which it is alleged that the Springbok player physically and racially abused the complainant in Langebaan during an altercation.

"The commission will also hold a public meeting in Langebaan on Thursday, October 3 2019, to report back on progress made in dealing with this complaint," the commission said.

This is a developing story