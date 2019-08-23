Rassie Erasmus’s Rugby World Cup squad unveiling on Monday is likely to be the least surprising since Jake White named the 2007 vintage because the current coach doesn’t do surprises.

The word most used to describe Erasmus by insiders who work with him is‚ “meticulous”.

He doesn’t want chaos‚ he doesn’t thrive on negative tension‚ which keeping 40 players in camp and only revealing the chosen World Cup 31 on Sunday‚ would have done.

If Erasmus had his way the squad would have been sent out through a press release a week ago and that would have been that.

But marketing needs and TV demands mean that there has to be a faux tension-filled big reveal at SuperSport’s studios on Monday.

At least the players know where they stand‚ and have known‚ since last week.

The 31 players who walk out onto stage (because that’s how it will almost certainly be done on Monday) have known for weeks that they are going to Japan.